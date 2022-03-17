NFL: Super Bowl champion Miller joining Bills

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller celebrates after the end of the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the AFC Champion Denver Broncos and the NFC Champion Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 07 February 2016. File photo. Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- Two-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker Von Miller is joining the Buffalo Bills in a six-year deal, the team said Wednesday.

The 32-year-old defensive star was a key part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl-winning team last season after leaving the Denver Broncos in November.

ESPN reported Miller's deal with the Bills is worth $120 million, with $51.5 million in salary guaranteed.

Miller has been one of the NFL's best defensive players over the past decade.

Prior to his successful recent stint with the Rams, Miller helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl in 2016, earning MVP honors in a victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Last season, Miller accumulated 9.5 sacks for the Broncos and Rams, and has finished with 10 or more sacks in seven of his 10 NFL seasons.

Remarkably, Miller has not missed a single start in 150 games played.

The Rams had been keen to re-sign Miller, but the linebacker said Wednesday he opted for Buffalo after what he called a "crazy" frenzy of negotiations.

"It's been a crazy four hours going back and forth, and a lot of things I love in LA, but I just wanted to let you know, I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in a video posted on Instagram.

