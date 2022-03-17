Despite being the top seed in the quarterfinals, Magnolia is wary of getting upset by Phoenix Super LPG on Friday's PBA Governors Cup.

For Mike Harris and the Hotshots, it would be wise to finish their quarterfinal pairing in one game to get that semifinal spot.

Magnolia enjoys a twice-to-beat advantage as the top seed, but they keep a wary eye on the Fuel Masters and their new import Du'Vaughn Maxwell.

"Du'Vaughn Maxwell is passionate and aggressive on offense. He's getting more familiar with the style of play in the PBA and he's fit for his team," Harris saID in the PBA website.

Maxwell played a big role in the Fuel Masters' elimination of the NorthPort Batang Pier, tallying 31 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists for Phoenix's 101-98 win.

The Hotshots will again rely on locals Paul Lee and Mark Barroca who are both in the Top 10 in the Best Player of the Conference race.

The Fuel Masters, meanwhile, will lean on Matthew Wright, the No. 2 BPC contender behind NorthPort's Robert Bolick.