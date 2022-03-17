Dominique Randle (3) of the Philippines in action against Indonesia. AFC photo.

Filipino-American defender Dominique Randle on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to Angel City FC, after getting the opportunity to train with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club in the preseason.

Fresh off her impressive campaign with the Philippine women's national football team in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, Randle was invited to train with the expansion club ahead of their maiden campaign in the NWSL.

The 27-year-old Randle announced on Twitter that she missed out on a spot in Angel City's regular season roster but nonetheless treasured the experience.

Thank you @weareangelcity and @only1Freya for the opportunity! Good luck in the Challenge Cup and the @NWSL season. Don’t sleep on this team! pic.twitter.com/TdOmdMiC6b — Dominique Randle (@domrandle) March 16, 2022

"I'm sad to say that I didn't make the Angel City roster. I'm grateful to have entered such an intense training environment with world-class players. To be considered was an absolute honor," said Randle, who played collegiate football for the University of Southern California.

"I got amazing constructive feedback from Coach [Freya] Coombe and the ACFC support staff was top notch," she added.

Randle, who played every minute of the Philippines' campaign in the Asian Cup, said this setback will not discourage her. She noted that this time last year, she was unsure of what the future held for her.

"A year ago, I wasn't playing soccer or even in shape. The World Cup is still my long term goal and I'm focusing on improving each day," she said.

"Right now, my focus is on the PWNT and getting ready for our next camp/competitions. I don't know where my next stop will be, but I'm excited for what's to come," she added.

Randle started at center-back in all of the Philippines' games in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, where they made the semifinals and secured a spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Randle also expressed her support for Angel City, tweeting: "Don’t sleep on this team!"

The expansion club stars two-time World Cup winner Christen Press of the United States, Simone Charley, 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Vanessa Gilles of Canada, and veteran New Zealand international Ali Riley.

Angel City was founded in 2020 by a group led by Hollywood star Natalie Portman. Among its investors are Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, former US women's national team stars Lauren Cheney-Holiday, Shannon Boxx, Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, and Abby Wambach, and athletes including Chicago Sky superstar Candace Parker and alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn.

Their campaign starts on March 20 in the NWSL Challenge Cup, where they take on fellow expansion club San Diego Wave FC at the Titan Stadium in Cal State Fullerton.