Cycling: Tugawin rules Stage 7, Oranza retains red jersey

Ryan Tugawin of Excellent Noodles celebrates after winning Stage 7 of the LBC Ronda Pilipinas. Handout photo.



BALER, Aurora — Ryan Tugawin of Excellent Noodles topped Stage 7 to storm back to the top 10, while Ronald Oranza of Navy Standard Insurance fended off his closest rivals to keep his grip on the overall lead in the 11th LBC Ronda Pilipinas on Thursday.

Tugawin, 32, flashed his impressive climbing skills in the mountains of Aurora to rule the 174.5-kilometer stage, which started in front of the Tarlac Provincial Capitol and ended at the Quezon Park here where he was met with loud cheers from the crowd, in four hours, 31 minutes and 16 seconds.

El Joshua Carino of Navy Standard Insurance ended up second with the same clocking, while Marcelo Felipe of Team Nueva Ecija was third in 4:31:18 that also catapulted them straight to top 10.

It was the second podium finish for the Solano, Nueva Vizcaya native after he finished third in the Sorsogon-Legazpi Stage 3 last Saturday.

The recent feat was also Tugawin's second stage victory since topping the Sorsogon-Legazpi Stage 2 in Ronda's 10th anniversary edition two years ago.

"I'm happy to win a stage again," said Tugawin.

For their efforts, all three of them earned a spot in the top 10 with Felipe climbing to No. 5 from No. 11 in 23:28:09, Carino zooming to No. 6 from No. 12 in 23:29:28, and Tugawin leapfrogging to No. 8 from No. 13 in 23:31:29.

Oranza stuck with closest foes Jan Paul Morales of Excellent Noodles and Jonel Carcueva of Go for Gold that checked in at fourth in 4:32:18 to remain atop the individual general classification race with an aggregate time of 23:18:22.

Morales stayed in second in 23:19:04, while Carcueva third in 23:21:19.

The 2018 Ronda king will wear the red LBC jersey in Friday's 174.4-km Baler-Echague, Isabela Stage 8 and there is a chance the big guns will try to stick to each.

"I expect the three of us to guard each other closely in the next stage," said the 29-year-old proud son of Villasis, Pangasinan.

Rounding up the top 10 were Ronald Lomots of Standard Insurance at No. 4 in 23:27:22, Jeremy Lizard of Navy Standard Insurance at No. 7 in 23:29:39, and Jericho Jay Lucero and Daniel Ven Carino of Go for Gold at Nos. 9 and 10 in 23:32:13 and 23:33:24, respectively.

Navy Standard Insurance remained unflappable in the team race with a clocking of 67:17:49.

Excellent Noodles stayed at No. 2 in 67:31:05 while Go for Gold at No. 3 in 67:43:00.

This annual event stakes a P3.5-million cash pot including P1 million to the champion.