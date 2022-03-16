Thirdy Ravena helped San-En pull off a 72-69 upset win against Matthew Aquino and Shinshu Wednesday in the Japan B.League at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma.

Ravena had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in NeoPhoenix's second straight victory.

Aquino, meanwhile, played limited minutes for Brave Warriors.

In another game, Kiefer Ravena was not as lucky as brother.

Despite Kiefer's double-double performance (10 points, 10 assists), Shiga still fell short against Shimane, 82-74, at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

It was Lakestars’ 9th straight defeat, as Shiga fell to 10-25 while Shimane improved to 28-10.