Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB suffered a 92-62 blowout loss to Kawasaki Brave Thunder in the Japan B.League Wednesday at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

It was Niigata's 4th straight defeat dropping to 5-33.

Paras scored 11 points before he fouled out.

Kawasaki improved its record to 28-10.

Paras and Niigata will next meet Javi Gomez de Liaño and Ibaraki, which beat Shibuya 95-91.

Gomez de Liaño scored 3 points for Ibaraki (9-28).

Shibuya upped its mark to 21-18.