Dwight Ramos and Toyama Grouses suffered an 88-68 blowout loss to Kyoto Hannaryz Wednesday in the Japan B.League at the former's turf in Toyama City.

Hannaryz used a huge third quarter to turn back Grouses, who scored only 11 points in that period.

Ramos struggled from the field connecting on only 2-of-10 shots for 7 points. He also finished with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, Nagoya beat Hiroshima, 100-93, despite an off game from Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

The son of the late great PBA import Bobby Parks only had 3 points as he was plagued by foul trouble.

With the victory, Diamond Dolphins improved to 22-10, as Hiroshima fell to 21-19.