Volleyball: F2's Kalei Mau set for PH return ahead of PVL season

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina-American spiker Kalei Mau will suit up for F2 Logistics when it competes in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) in May.

The outside hitter announced on Twitter Wednesday that she is spending her "last few weeks" in Hawaii before flying back to the Philippines ahead of the PVL's first season as a professional league.

"Hi to all my Philippine volleyball fans! Many of you are wondering if I will return to the Philippines to play in the upcoming conference with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers," Mau tweeted.

"The answer is YES! I'm preparing for my return at the end of this month," she added.

Mau returned to the United States last year upon the cancellation of Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is coming back to a different volleyball landscape, as F2 Logistics made a highly anticipated move to the PVL last week, after several years of competing in the (PSL).

Their transfer gave the PVL a 12-team cast ahead of its Open Conference, set for late May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Mau, 26, joined F2 Logistics in 2019 after first playing for Cocolife in the PSL. She helped the Cargo Movers rule the 2019 All-Filipino Cup, where she earned Most Valuable Player and Best Scorer honors.

