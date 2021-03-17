PVL won't leave collegiate volleyball behind



MANILA, Philippines -- Organizers of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will still hold a competition for collegiate volleyball teams, after turning professional late last year.

PVL president Ricky Palou on Tuesday reiterated their plans to hold competitions for men's and women's college volleyball teams under the banner of the V-League -- the original name used by the organization.

"We'll bring it back to the V-League. We'll call it the V-League. As you know, V-League is what started all of this, and we want to keep it there," Palou said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"So we will have our collegiate conference for both women and men's under the V-League," he added. "We're actually going to call it the V-League, we'll keep it under the V-League. And, they will handle both men and women's college competitions."

When it was founded in 2004, the PVL was first known as the V-League and gave collegiate teams a platform before and after their tournaments in the UAAP and the NCAA. More recently, the PVL Collegiate Conference served as the preseason for collegiate teams.

Even with the PVL turning professional in November 2020, its organizers still want to give college teams an avenue to showcase their wares.

However, the collegiate players do have the option to play for professional teams in the PVL. If they want to keep their amateur status -- and their eligibility in their respective leagues -- they will have to secure a special guest license from the Games and Amusements Board before suiting up in the PVL.

"The condition is, they must secure the permission of their school, and the permission of their leagues. So, that's the condition that they have to comply with. If the schools allow them, and the league allows them, they will be allowed to play," said Palou.

The NCAA has already said it will honor the guest licenses, but it remains to be seen if the UAAP will do the same.

The PVL last held a Collegiate Conference in 2019, with Adamson University emerging as champions.