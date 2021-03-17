PSA to honor Hidilyn Diaz, Olympic boxers on Awards Night

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz leads the list of sportsmen who will be honored by the Philippine Sportswriters Association during its Awards Night on March 27.

Diaz completed a three-gold sweep in the women's 55kg division in the Roma Weightlifting World Cup in Italy last year to virtually clinch her spot in the Tokyo Olympics, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports.

Aside from Diaz, 19 others will be given citations by the PSA, headed by Manila Bulletin sports editor Tito S. Talao, during the March 27 event.

Also to be cited are: weightlifter Vanessa Sarno, Olympic-bound Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno of boxing, and pole vaulter EJ Obiena, the skateboarding pair of Margielyn Didal and Motic Panugalinog, the track and field quartet of Kristina Knott, Natalie Uy, William Morrison, and Christine Hallasgo, and OJ Delos Santos of karate.

The rest of the citations include Sander Severino of chess, sambo’s Sydney Tancontian, cyclist George Oconer and the Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance cycling team, and the four major leagues that successfully held their respective seasons in a bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the PBA, the Philippines Football League, the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, and the National Basketball League.

Golfer Yuka Saso will receive the Athlete of the Year award, while three pillars of Philippine sports will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award -- former Gintong Alay project director Jose A. Romasanta, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Renauld "Sonny" Barrios, and former ambassador and Philippine basketball godfather, the late Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco.

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) is to be bestowed the National Sports Association (NSA) of the Year award for the second straight time, while rising tennis prodigy Alex Eala and world boxing champions Johnriel Casimero and Pedro Taduran are recipients of major awards.

