MPBL finals: Davao Occidental takes Game 1 over San Juan in OT

Davao Occidental Tigers completed a comeback in Game 1 of the MPBL Lakan Season Finals, beating San Juan Knights narrowly in overtime, 77-75, on Wednesday at Subic Convention Center.

Down by a point with less than 20 seconds left in the extra period, Mark Yee connected his two charities to steal the lead over Knights, 76-75.

Billy Robles then denied Mike Ayonayon’s attempt to regain the lead which led to another free throw by Yee, pegging the final score, with 2.7 seconds left.

Tigers had a 3-point advantage midway through overtime, 74-71, before Ayonayon led Knights to crawl back with four straight points, 75-74.

San Juan appeared on the verge of winning, as they dropped a 5-0 run in the last 4 minutes to establish a 65-57 lead.

Yee then drained a 3-pointer after a timeout to cut the deficit to 5. Ayonayon and Bonbon Custodio traded 3s in the ensuing plays, 68-63, in favor of San Juan.

Custodio tallied another basket with a minute left in the regulation to move within just two points, 66-68. He equalized the match at 68, 45 second remaining in Finals opener.

The team from Davao almost snatched the game but Custodio's potential game-winning basket hit the side of the board to force extra minutes.

Yee finished the match with 15 points while Ayonayon paced all scorers with 27.

Davao Occidental clinched the finals berth after the Basilan team lost via default. This after MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes confirmed that four persons on the Basilan squad tested positive of COVID-19.

San Juan, on the other hand, advanced after a 77-point rout against the five-man Makati team at the Subic Convention Center.