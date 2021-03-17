GAB chairman Mitra under quarantine after testing positive for COVID

Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra is now under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, his family said.

His brother, Jorge Mitra, said in a social media post that the GAB boss is in isolation at a government-accredited quarantine facility in Puerto Princesa.

"Our family is requesting for prayers of recovery for our youngest brother, Philippine Games and Amusement Board Chairman Baham," said Jorge.

"In Palawan and for the sports world, he is your brother, too.

Baham recently got a positive result from the Red Cross saliva PCR COVID test."



Mitra has been actively working to bring back professional sports amid the pandemic to help sports officials and athletes affected by the crisis.

He helped professionalize several leagues including the Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3x3, the Premier Volleyball League, and the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Jorge said Mitra has been vigilant in following safety protocols and yet he contracted the virus.

"We would like to use this crisis in our family to remind everyone to, not just be as vigilant as before, but even more so now. Baham has always followed all safety protocols, especially in his recent travels to other provinces in connection with his work," he said.

"We believe his infection may be the new and more infectious Covid-19 variant. Please pray with us."

FROM THE ARCHIVES