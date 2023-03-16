UAAP: Maquiling leads Ateneo booters in blanking FEU

Ateneo's Leo Maquiling. UAAP Media Bureau

MANLA - Ateneo dealt Far Eastern University its first loss of the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament with a 1-0 win Thursday at the UP Football Field.

Leo Maquiling struck in the 49th minute as the Blue Eagles moved up to solo third with 10 points.

The Tamaraws remained at 11 points and dropped to second place. FEU's defeat left University of the East on top of the table with 12 points.

Goalkeeper Artuz Cezar was solid for the Ateneo with several saves in the scoreless first half.

The Blue Eagles were aggressive after Maquiling's goal and coach JP Merida was satisfied with the result.

"I'm very happy for my team. From the start of the whistle, they were really ready against FEU," said Merida.

"If you see the back core, they were really organized and disciplined. The midfield controlled the tempo. I'm very happy this is a very important three points against the No. 1 team. I'm very happy," he added.

"We had a lot of chances, of course. We need adjustments so the players can follow the plans. I think this is the reason we got three points."

Ateneo will wrap up its first round against fabled rival De La Salle at 6 p.m. on Sunday, with a chance of securing the lead.