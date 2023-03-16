UAAP football: La Salle battles UP to scoreless draw

From UAAP Media Bureau

De La Salle University and University of the Philippines battled to a scoreless stalemate to share points Thursday night in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament at the UP Football Field.

The result left the Green Booters and the Fighting Maroons level at seven points, but the Diliman-based side remains in fourth via goal difference.

Coach Hans Smit was satisfied with the way De La Salle performed despite missing several chances for a breakthrough.

"We went to the game plan. The boys played to the game plan. It is just the finishing, which has a lot to be desired of.

The Green Booters are just hanging there.

After a 1-4 opening day loss to this season's revelation, University of the East, De La Salle has picked up the pieces with back-to-back wins before the fighting draw against UP.

"Everybody is getting closer to each other. Competition in the men's is really stacked up. Walang lamangan eh so whoever feels better. Whoever distributes the ball and the game plan," said Smit.

"We came from a minus-two (goal difference). As long as we can keep up, I hope we can be in the top four," he added.

De La Salle will wrap up its first round campaign against fabled rival Ateneo on Sunday.

Coach Anto Gonzales, meanwhile, was visibly disappointed with the result, as the Fighting Maroons were lacking to score a win.