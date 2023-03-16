PVL: PLDT completes semis cast, claims third seeding

From PVL.ph

PLDT secured the third seeding in the semifinals via a four-set beating of Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference on Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Four of PLDT’s players delivered double-digit outputs to seal a 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16 win over the Flying Titans.

Me-an Mendrez fired 21 points for the High Speed Hitters, who also got 18 and 12 from Mika Reyes and Dell Palomata, respectively.

Michelle Morente, for her part, added 10 points.

The final four matches will begin on Saturday with the semifinals cast all complete.

Top seed Creamline will be meeting number 4 F2 Logistics, while second-seed Petro Gazz clashes with the High Speed Hitters.