PVL: Cignal ends campaign with sweep of Army

From PVL.ph

Cignal swept Army-Black Mamba, 29-27, 25-19, 25-16, to end its eliminations campaign with a victory in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday night.

Glaudine Troncoso unleashed a game-high 16 points on 13 attacks while Ces Molina added 15 points on 12 attacks, two aces, and a block.

Rachel Daquis added 12 points which includes four blocks to go along with 12 digs.

HD Spikers ended up with a 3-5 record and settled at sixth ahead Choco Mucho.

Army went winless for the second consecutive conference, losing in 21 straight games since the Invitational Conference.

Royse Tubino led Army with 14 points while Nene Bautista and Jeanette Villareal had seven points each.