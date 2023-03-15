NBA: Kings forward Lyles gets one-game ban, Lopez fined

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (L) goes to the basket for two points as Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (R) defends during the fourth quarter of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, February 23, 2023. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.

NEW YORK -- Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles was suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for their roles in an on-court altercation.

Lyles will serve his suspension on Wednesday when the Kings visit Chicago.

The incident took place late in the fourth quarter of Milwaukee's 133-124 victory at Sacramento on Monday.

Lyles fouled Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and then shoved the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player in the back to ignite the incident.

Lopez escalated the situation by confronting Lyles, who then struck Lopez in the face and grabbed and held the Bucks standout around the neck.

Lyles was whistled for two technical fouls and ejected while Lopez, who helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA crown, was assessed one technical foul and ejected.

The Bucks own the NBA's best record at 50-19 while the Kings rank third in the Western Conference at 40-27, five games behind pace-setting Denver.

