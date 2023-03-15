'Nakakataba ng puso': PVL stars in awe of Iloilo crowd

The PVL teams played in front of a packed San Agustin Gym on Tuesday. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Players of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) expressed their appreciation for the fans in Iloilo who packed the San Agustin Gym on Tuesday for a pair of games in the All-Filipino Conference.

The PVL returned to Iloilo for the first time in 2019 and was given a warm welcome, with fans crowding the venue for a chance to see their volleyball idols in person.

"Nakakataba ng puso talaga kasi it’s great to see how many people love the sport that we love," Creamline setter Jia de Guzman said of the turnout for their game against the Akari Chargers. "Lumalaki pa yung community."

The fans were treated to a third set battle between Creamline and Akari, with the Chargers pulling off a comeback to extend the match to a fourth. The Cool Smashers dominated them in the frame for a 25-17, 25-22, 27-29, 25-8.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said that their players loved the atmosphere in the gym, even as they had to adjust to not having the challenge system in the venue.

"'Yan naman 'yung hinahanap ng mga players, ng mga fans, na ganyang karaming tao. Siyempre kaming mga coaches, happy kami sa volleyball ngayon, kasi napaka-ganda ng suporta. Sana 'wag silang magsawa," said Meneses.

PetroGazz's Remy Palma said the response of the fans in Iloilo was "overwhelming."

"Ang laki ng crowd, lahat ng tao talaga nag-effort para makapunta dito. So ako naman, personally 'yung mindset ko talaga is to give back," said Palma, who scored 12 points in the Gazz Angels' 25-21, 28-26, 25-21 sweep of Chery Tiggo in the first game of the double-header.

"[We want] to give back for the people here na 'yung expectations talaga nila na to play our best, to do our best every game," she added.

Her coach, Oliver Almadro, noted that for some of the fans in Iloilo, this might be the first time that they would see the PVL stars in person.

"We're happy to be an instrument to showcase their talent. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, give their heart, give their soul, give their strength here, because 'yan ang instrument. Maraming fans, maraming ngayon lang sila makikita in person, so malaking bagay na nakapunta kami dito," he said.

The PVL last played in Iloilo on October 5, 2019, putting up a double-header that featured PetroGazz vs. Army and Creamline vs. Choco Mucho.

Fans back then were treated to a five-setter between the Gazz Angels and the Lady Troopers, with PetroGazz taking a 25-15, 20-25, 14-25, 25-13, 15-7 win. Creamline swept Choco Mucho in their game, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16.