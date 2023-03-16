Mobile Legends: RRQ says Arcadia to take a break

MANILA - RRQ Hoshi's Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang head coach, Michael "Arcadia" Bocado will take a break, the team announced on their YouTube page.

Coach Petra "Fiel" Giovanni will also take a similar break.

MPL Indonesia labeled Arcadia as a "Free Agent" as they reiterated the development on their social media pages. Ex-Arena of Valor player Regi "Bangduk" Kurniawan will take his place.

RRQ are on a three-way tie with EVOS Legends and Geek Slate for the second spot, after sliding to their third straight loss, all in 1-2 defeats.

RRQ are trying to adapt as long-time player Rivaldi "R7" Fatah opted to go on a hiatus, as he suffered a hand injury.

The hand injury, he said, stemmed from the long years he's been playing pro. R7 entered the ML:BB scene in 2019, after being part of RRQ's professional Dota 2 team since 2016.