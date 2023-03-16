F2 Logistics' Dawn Macandili weds ahead of PVL semis

From Regine Diego's Instragam

MANILA -- F2 Logistics is set to play in its first-ever Premier Volleyball League (PVL) semifinals this weekend.

But first, the team's prized libero Dawn Macandili marched down the altar and married her boyfriend Diego Catindig.

Her F2 Logistics coach Regine Diego shared photos of the wedding on Instagram.

From Regine Diego's Instragam

"#AnimoKasal #F2Family," Diego wrote in the caption referring to their Cargo Movers team and their former De La Salle University teammates.

The Cargo Movers will battle either Creamline or Petro Gazz in the semifinals on Saturday. The match up will depend of the final placing in the standings after PLDT’s game against Choco Mucho on Thursday.