The Petro Gazz Angels are assured of a semis spot in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Petro Gazz will look to "end it right" after already achieving what their coach said was a realistic goal in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

The Gazz Angels are assured of a semifinals spot with their 6-2 win-loss record, though their final seeding will still depend on the result of the match between PLDT and Choco Mucho on Thursday.

Regardless of who they play in the semis -- it will be either F2 Logistics or PLDT -- head coach Oliver Almadro is already proud of how far they have gotten in the conference.

"I always tell them to start it right, end it right. Start it strong and end it strong. Makikita mo naman na they really did their best, and I'm happy na nagre-respond 'yung mga players," Almadro said after PetroGazz's 25-21, 28-26, 25-21 triumph over Chery Tiggo last Tuesday in Iloilo that closed out their elimination round schedule.

PetroGazz got a balanced effort from their attackers in the sweep, with Grethcel Soltones (14), Aiza Maizo-Pontillas (13), Remy Palma (12) and MJ Phillips (10) all reaching double-digits.

"I'm happy with these Angels, kasi they're really working hard, they're really working hard. Actually, going into this conference, we didn't expect anything eh. 'Di ba? We didn't expect anything. Sabi namin, trabaho lang," Almadro added.

"We said that we will grow together, and then 'yun lang. Unti-unti, sabi namin, step by step, process, and indeed, na-reach namin 'yung gusto naming maabot -- to be in the semifinals first. That's a realistic goal."

The Gazz Angels have only lost to Creamline and PLDT in the conference, and own an impressive sweep of the Cargo Movers in the elimination round.

Almadro says that regardless of who they play in the semifinals, they will stick with what has worked for them so far in the tournament.

"What's important is, the realistic goal is here," he stressed. "[It's a] process. So, nandito kami sa semifinals. No matter what kung sinong kalaban, we have to prepare for it. Just like preparing for this conference."

"We'll never know kung sinong kaharap mo in the end, but what's important is, it's a process. Every game, you prepare for it. Every game, you talk about it. Every game, you have a plan. What's important is, these girls are really working hard and I'm really thankful for these Angels," added Almadro, who took over as PetroGazz head coach before the start of the season.

The semifinals starts on March 18 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.