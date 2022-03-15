The Zam Pen club will tap the services of 6-foot-10 Nigerian player Henry Iloka a D-League and 3x3 veteran. PBA Media Bureau/file

Zam Pen, or Zamboanga Peninsula, will be the newest member of the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup, with Henry Iloka, formerly of De La Salle Araneta University, leading the charge for the 8th and final member of this regional basketball league this coming season.

Team captain Jobert Medina confirmed the development to ABS-CBN, as the team formalized its entry in the league now under new management headed by commissioner Cris Bautista.

Zam Pen will take over the spot of Misamis Oriental, which decided to take a leave of absence this coming conference.

The team, according to Medina, will be handled by Carmelo Gonzales.

"Nag-coach siya dati sa PUP and he's also coaching in Bulacan now," Medina wrote via Messenger.

The biggest inclusion on the team is Iloka, a 6-foot-10 burly Nigerian player who is out to provide the inside presence needed by Zam Pen.

"Kundisyon siya ngayon," said Medina in a telephone interview. "Malaki kasi si Iloka tapos kung saan-saan siya naglalaro. Before the pandemic, sa La Salle Araneta, then sa D-League, tapos naglaro rin sa 3x3. Tapos nag-i-individual workout pa siya."

Size will be the strength of this newest squad, according to Medina as the team is also bringing in Paolo Bautista, Kenneth Sumalacay and former PBA player Jojo Cunanan.

Bautista is a 6-foot-5 banger who used to play for the Marikina Shoemasters in the MPBL, where he was teammates with Sumalacay, a guard.

Cunanan played for the Mandaluyong El Tigre in the MPBL 3 years ago. He also saw action for the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in the PBA 3x3 squad recently.

Zam Pen joins host JPS Zamboanga Valientes MLV, SND Barracudas, Bohol-CPG Oure Mineral Water, Misamis Oriental, Tubigon Mariners, Basilan Macfi, and OCCCI Ormoc in the league's new season, which comes off the wraps on Saturday.