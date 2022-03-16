Pinoy squads NAOS Esports and South Built Esports (SBE) will compete against 10 other teams in the Asia-Pacific in the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022: APAC Stage 1 Challengers, to be held from Wednesday, March 17.

The tournament's grand finalists will automatically secure slots to VCT Stage 1 Masters, a global offline tournament held in Reykjavík, Iceland from April 10 to 24.

Both NAOS and SBE secured slots in the group stages after emerging as finalists of the VCT - PH Stage 1 Challengers, where SBE dismantled a dominant NAOS squad in a 3-1 fight. Action PH, which placed third in the local Valorant tournament, failed to make it through from the play-ins held from March 10 to 13.

NAOS will first battle Singapore-based squad Bleed Esports in VCT - APAC Challengers from 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, while SBE will face Thai powerhouse FULL SENSE Thursday, at 8:30 p.m.

The top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages from March 24-27.

Aside from the coveted slot in the global offline tilt, the champion will take home the lion's share of the US$30,000 prize pool.