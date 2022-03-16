PVL hopes to welcome fans during playoffs

PVL President Ricky Palou. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is optimistic that it can open its doors to fans in time for the playoffs of its Open Conference.

The PVL's 2022 season started on Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila, with matches held behind closed doors as the league is strictly implementing health and safety protocols.

But with COVID-19 restrictions easing in the National Capital Region, PVL president Ricky Palou is hopeful that fans can watch the games in person by the time the playoffs start.

"What we want to do now, is we're looking for other venues that will allow a bigger crowd to come in. So we wanna start this in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and all the way to the finals," Palou said during a KUMU livestream this week.

The elimination round is scheduled to run until March 24, with the quarterfinals starting on March 27.

The league is looking at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan -- its traditional venue -- as well as the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City as possible venues for the playoffs.

The FilOil Flying V Centre remains the main vaccination site of San Juan City, but the Ynares Center has already hosted PBA games.

"These two venues will allow more spectators to come in and watch the games live, enjoy the games live," Palou explained.

The PVL held its 2021 Open Conference behind closed doors last year at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Other leagues are already opening their doors to spectators, notably the PBA which allowed fans to watch their games live on February 16. The FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers last month also saw plenty of fans watching inside the Araneta Coliseum.

"We realized that a lot of fans were contact us and asking us, can we watch the games, we wanna watch the games live," said Palou.

"Eventually, we decided, 'Hey guys, we better move to a bigger venue so that we can allow fans to come in and watch the games live,'" he added.

The PVL will hold a compressed Open Conference to give way to the national team's training for the Southeast Asian Games.

They plan to return in June with an Invitational Conference, where two foreign teams will be invited. A longer Reinforced Conference is in the works for October.