The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters will be in a must-win situation against Magnolia in the quarterfinals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters are unfazed by their status as underdogs heading into their quarterfinal match-up against the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The Fuel Masters barged into the quarterfinals as the eighth-seed after a come-from-behind 101-98 win against NorthPort Batang Pier on Sunday, and were rewarded with a showdown against the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Magnolia finished the elimination round with a 9-2 win-loss record and will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. Among their wins is a 103-83 rout of Phoenix Super LPG last February 19, where the Hotshots used a balanced effort to come away with the comfortable win.

For Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson, there's no doubt that the Hotshots are favored heading into their showdown.

"We're just happy to be here," he said after their win against the Batang Pier. "Obviously, we respect Magnolia a lot, but we just have to focus on the things we have control of, and that's how we're gonna execute."

"That's gonna be a good challenge," he said of their upcoming game. "We're just gonna go from here and just enjoy this moment."

Phoenix Super LPG is a different team from the one that lost to Magnolia last month.

They have switched imports, tapping Du'vaughn Maxwell to replace Dominique Sutton. In three games, Maxwell has put up 26.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the Fuel Masters.

Magnolia, for its part, continues to get great performances from import Mike Harris, and hopes to welcome back some of their injured players -- including Calvin Abueva -- in the playoffs.

"We know Magnolia's the No. 1 team, and we just wanna enjoy it. They're the heavy favorites coming to the playoffs," said Robinson.

The Fuel Masters play the Hotshots on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

Phoenix Super LPG will be in a must-win situation in the game, as a win for Magnolia will send them to the semifinals.