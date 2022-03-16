PBA: NorthPort's Robert Bolick leads BPC race

NorthPort guard Robert Bolick (8) led locals in scoring and assists in the elimination round of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- NorthPort guard Robert Bolick is leading the race for the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

According to statistics shared by the league on Wednesday morning, Bolick has compiled 39.9 average statistical points (SPs) at the end of the elimination round, where he led the Batang Pier to a 5-6 win-loss record.

Bolick led all locals in scoring at 21.8 points per game, as well as in assists (8.8) and steals (2.2) per contest. He also averaged 7.1 rebounds per contest.

The 26-year-old Bolick highlighted his elimination round campaign with a 21-point, 17-assist performance in a 124-117 win against TerraFirma Dyip, and also had a 30-point, 11-rebound outing in a 116-103 triumph vs. the Blackwater Bossing.

However, Bolick's bid for his first-ever Best Player of the Conference award was dented with NorthPort's failure to advance to the quarterfinals. The Batang Pier bowed to the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 101-98, in their knockout game last Sunday.

Challenging Bolick for the top spot are Phoenix Super LPG ace Matthew Wright (34.9 SPs), TNT super rookie Mikey Williams (33.9 SPs) and NLEX veteran Kevin Alas (33.55 SPs).

Wright averaged 18.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game, and nailed the game-winner in Phoenix Super LPG's win against NorthPort that sent them to the quarterfinals.

Williams, meanwhile, has firmly established himself as TNT's top scoring option, averaging 21.4 points along with 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. The Tropang GIGA beat NorthPort in overtime in their final elimination round game to assure themselves of a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Alas is putting up 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists as the top local option for NLEX, which placed second in the elimination round with an 8-3 win-loss record.

Rounding out the top 5 is NorthPort forward Arwind Santos (33.5 SPs), who led the league in blocks with 1.8 rejections per game.

The rest of the top 10 are as follows: Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra (33.3 SPs), June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer (32.5 SPs), Paul Lee of Magnolia (30.9 SPs), Mark Barroca of Magnolia (30.0 SPs), and NorthPort rookie Jamie Malonzo (29.8 SPs).

The reigning BPC of the Governors' Cup is Christian Standhardinger, who won in 2019 when he played for NorthPort. Now part of Barangay Ginebra, Standhardinger is 11th in the race with 29.3 SPs, after putting up 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Gin Kings.

The complete Top 25 is as follows: