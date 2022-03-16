Alaska's Jeron Teng goes for a layup in their PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinal game against NLEX. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Alaska Aces live to fight another day.

Facing elimination in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup -- and the end of their three-decade run in the league -- the Aces dug deep to overcome the NLEX Road Warriors, 93-79, on Wednesday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

Alaska entered the game as the seventh seed, and was in a must-win situation against the No. 2 Road Warriors, who were armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in their quarterfinals match-up.

They appeared to be on the brink of their PBA exit after falling behind by as much as 16 points in the second quarter, but showed great resolve in coming back and seizing the lead just before halftime.

Alaska went on to dominate the rest of the game en route to the crucial victory, setting up a do-or-die game against the Road Warriors.

The two teams meet again on Saturday, March 19, with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

"We didn't want it to be our last game," Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said afterward. "Hat's off to the guys. Everyone who stepped on the court came out ready today. The players were cheering for each other, and I think that's a big difference. That's a factor."

Alaska debuted a new import, Mark Cornelius Saint Fort, who had 17 points and 14 rebounds in under 30 minutes, making just 4-of-12 field goals. But the Aces got a big game from Jeron Teng (16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists), as well as plenty of contributions from their support cast.

The Road Warriors -- who were parading a new import of their own, Cameron Clark -- raced off to a strong start and led by 16 points in the second period. But rookie Allyn Bulanadi came off the bench to spark a 15-0 blast that put Alaska back in the ball game, and the Aces buckled down defensively to frustrate the Road Warriors.

"Sabi namin, we have to get back to our defense. And understanding our defensive schemes, and being more physical," Cariaso said of their slow start. "When we became more physical defensively, we were moving our feet better, we weren't giving up easy fouls, that allowed the offense to transition, for it to be a little bit easier."

A layup by Abu Tratter put Alaska within one, 36-35, before Clark scored on the other end to finally end a long silence for NLEX. But momentum was now with the Aces, and Mike DiGregorio knocked down a three-pointer with 30 seconds left to send them into the halftime break with a 40-38 lead.

The Aces went on to dominate the third frame, 24-17, and pushed their lead to 17 points, 84-67, with four minutes left in the contest off a triple by Saint Fort.

NLEX got within 10 points, 85-75, with still two and a half minutes to play but Alaska responded with a clutch three-pointer from rookie guard RK Ilagan off an assist by Teng. Another triple by Kevin Racal in their next possession made it a 16-point game, 91-75, with 1:22 to play, effectively dashing the Road Warriors' hopes of a comeback.

Tratter finished with 12 points and 10 assists, while Mike Tolomia had 10 points off the bench. Yousef Taha was one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 boards.

Clark led NLEX with a game-high 25 points, although he shot just 10-of-22 from the field. He also grabbed 16 rebounds, but committed four of the Road Warriors' 10 turnovers. More worrisome for NLEX was the offensive woes of Kevin Alas, who needed 17 shots to score 17 points and was held in check for most of the game.

Don Trollano (12 points) was the only other player in double figures for the Road Warriors.

The scores:

Alaska 93 - St. Fort 17, Teng 16, Tratter 12, Tolomia 10, Digregorio 9, Taha 9, Ahanmisi 6, Bulanadi 5, Ilagan 3, Racal 3, Faundo 3, Stockton 0, Adamos 0.

NLEX 79 - Clark 25, Alas 17, Trollano 12, Rosales 7, Paniamogan 5, Quinahan 4, Nieto 3, Chua 2, Soyud 2, Ighalo 2, Miranda 0, Varilla 0.

Quarters: 12-26, 40-38, 64-55, 93-79.