Australian striker John Wayne Parr said his retirement Muay Thai fight with Filipino MMA legend Eduard Folayang in ONE X will be special.

Parr is gunning for his 100th career victory in his final bout and he wants it to be explosive.

“I’m looking for a knockout. I want to finish my career with a highlight-reel finish. And if not, I just want to get the win. I have 99 wins. I just need one more win to crack 100," Parr said in ONE's official website.

“I’ll be really excited to get that monkey off my back and finally reach my potential and retire satisfied, knowing that I’ve given everything in my career.”

Parr expects an intriguing "legend versus legend" bout with Folayang, a two-time ONE lightweight champion whose base martial art is wushu.

"Mr. Folayang is a legend, a superstar in the Philippines. And what he brings to the table is not your classic Muay Thai striking style. I’m expecting him to spin maybe once or twice,” he said.

But Parr believes he has the advantage as long as he keeps the fight Muay Thai.

“If I can keep it to a pure Muay Thai game, I’ll be very hard to beat,” he said.

“So the advantage of this fight is that he’s coming into my world instead of me getting into his. I’m going to pick my shots and get the win.”

Parr and Folayang will face off on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.