

Eduard Folayang may be entering John Wayne Parr's territory when he battles the Australian legend in Muay Thai.

But his coach Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao noted that the 2-time former ONE lightweight champion has extensive knowledge in kickboxing.

"Baka hindi n'yo alam na ang first na laro ni Eduard ay kickboxing bago napunta ng wushu," said Sangiao.

He also pointed out that Folayang was able to become a champion because of his mastery of the striking arts.

"Comparing 'yung time na wushu ni Eduard noon, ngayon Eduard na marunong mag-wushu at MMA. Nadagdagan na ng MMA. Nakita natin for 10 years, naging 2-time champion, using the art of kickboxing and wushu," he siad.

For his part, Folayang said he is not intimidated by Parr's reputation as a Muay Thai artist. He added that he plans to give his striking match with Parr a flavor different from Muay Thai.

"Napakalaki ng striking department na area natin na usually nagagamit natin to win. So for me, to be fighting a legend in striking is one of those opportunities," he said.

"Competing in his own home, giving him a different kind of style ang ibibigay natin."

Folayang will meet Parr in ONE: X on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.