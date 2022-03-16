Defending champion Barangay Ginebra survived a late rally by Talk 'N Text to hack out a 104-92 win in the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors Cup on Wednesday.

With the victory, the Gin Kings will live another day by forcing a do-or-die with the third seeded-Tropang GIGA, who came into the match with a twice-to-beat advantage.

Justin Brownlee came up with 38 points including a triple that knocked the wind out of TNT in the final minutes of the game.

The Kings led by as much as 19 points in the game, but the Tropang GIGA managed to momentarily seize the advantage.

Fortunately, Brownlee and company still have enough gas to thwart TNT to secure the win.



(More details to follow.)