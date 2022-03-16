F2 opens PVL campaign with 4-set win vs. Army

It was a triumphant PVL debut for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers opened their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) account in style, fending off a tough Black Mamba Army squad in four sets on Wednesday afternoon at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Cargo Movers shrugged off an error-prone performance to take a 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22 triumph in what was their first game in the PVL after missing out last season's Open Conference.

Veteran opposite hitter Kianna Dy starred for F2 Logistics, putting up 20 points on 15 kills, four blocks, and a service ace while firing the crosscourt hit that sealed the win for her team.

"We're very, very excited to play and we're so happy that we get to play again, and it's our first time in the PVL," said Dy after their winning debut in the Open Conference. "We don't know kung sino 'yung mga kalaban, and we're just gonna be prepared."

The Cargo Movers won the first two sets comfortably, but the Lady Troopers found their groove in the third set. Royse Tubino, in particular, got her rhythm and scored crucial points down the stretch, including the hit that gave Black Mamba Army a 20-19 advantage.

Ara Galang's offspeed hit knotted the count at 20, before Jeanette Villareal fired a quick kill and Tubino scored anew for a 22-20 Army lead. Galang trimmed the deficit to one point, 22-21, with another offspeed attack, but the Cargo Movers committed three unforced errors down the stretch to hand the win to the Lady Troopers.

After putting up a combined 19 kills in the first two sets, Black Mamba Army had 18 attack points in the third set alone.

They appeared to be on their way to forcing a fifth frame, engaging F2 in a close fight in Set 4. The set was tied at 17 before Aby Maraño, Galang, and Majoy Baron scored three straight points to put the Cargo Movers in control, 20-17.

Kills by Joanne Bunag and Ging Balse-Pabayo kept it close for Army, 21-20, but Dy and Baron scored clutch hits to push F2 Logistics to match point, 24-20. Back-to-back hits by Michelle Morente briefly kept the Lady Troopers alive, only for Dy to uncork a sharp crosscourt hit that completed the Cargo Movers' win in an hour and 44 minutes.

"Makikita naman sa game, medyo slow pa rin 'yung galaw namin sa start. So I guess we have a lot more to improve on and more jelling as a team," Dy said.

Galang had 11 points and 15 digs, while Baron had 10 points, including two aces, for the Cargo Movers. Iris Tolenada had 27 excellent sets.

Tubino was the lone player in double-digits for Army, with 18 points, all on kills.

The Lady Troopers had more kills, 48-41, but F2 Logistics dominated the other skills: they had a 10-1 advantage in blocks, and a 6-0 edge in service aces. Black Mamba Army also had more unforced errors, 39-31.