F2 Logistics makes PVL debut as Open Conference starts



MANILA, Philippines -- The 2022 edition of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will get off to an explosive start as the debuting F2 Logistics Cargo Movers take on the reloaded Black Mamba Army on Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Cargo Movers are making their first appearance in the professional league, having joined the PVL last year but begged off the Open Conference over injury issues.

"Excited kami na ito yung first stint namin sa PVL," team captain Abigail Maraño said ahead of their debut.

The Cargo Movers are expected to be immediate contenders, as they feature the core of the team that dominated the Philippine Superliga as well as last year's PNVF Champions League. However, F2 Logistics will not have powerful open spiker Kalei Mau in the fold for this campaign, as the Filipino-American is competing in the United States.

They have added Dzi Gervacio and Shola Alvarez to shore up their firepower, and will still have tried-and-tested veterans such as Majoy Baron, Kianna Dy, and Kim Fajardo.

For Maraño, it is a homecoming of sorts, as the middle blocker last competed in what was then known as the Shakey's V-League in 2014. Incidentally, at the time she played for Philippine Army.

"Very special ito kasi this is my first time to compete ulit here after so many years. Extra special pa siya kasi kasama ko na 'yung F2," she said.

"At least ngayon, lahat ng teams magkakasama na and we get to compete against players na iba 'yung touch and capabilities. Hindi pa kami sanay against them," she added.

The Cargo Movers will get an immediate test against a veteran Black Mamba Army squad that stars Royse Tubino and Ging Balse-Pabayo, along with newcomers Michelle Morente, Necole Ebuen, Aiko Urdas, and Ivy Perez.

"Magbibigay kami ng good fight sa kanila ngayong Miyerkoles," Tubino said, acknowledging that the Cargo Movers are a powerhouse team. "Hopefully, manalo."

Tubino said their newcomers were quick to adjust to the style of play of Black Mamba Army, and she expects them to step up in the absence of star utility spiker Jovelyn Gonzaga.

"Beterano na rin sila at naging maganda din 'yung bonding namin so far. Kailangan lang namin siguro ng mas maraming pukpok sa kanila dahil si Jovelyn ang pinalitan nila," she said. "Step by step pa rin yung jelling nila sa amin but at this moment, naaadopt na nila yung sistema namin."

Gonzaga will miss the Open Conference as she is training with the beach volleyball national team in Brisbane, Australia for the Southeast Asian Games.

But Maraño said they cannot underestimate the Lady Troopers despite the absence of Gonzaga.

"'Yung Army kasi matagal na sila naglalaro together. They are a champion team at madaming beterano. Hindi ka puwede mag-relax against them," she stressed. "Although wala si Ate Joves, nandiyan si Urdas, Morente, Ebuen, and Ivy Perez. A mix of veterans and fresh players na beterano maglaro. Hindi kami puwedeng maging complacent."

Opening serve is at 3 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Cherry Tiggo Crossovers launch their bid for a second consecutive Open Conference crown against the Cignal HD Spikers.

Under the pool play, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Choco Mucho, Cignal and Army compose Group A, while Group B is made up of Creamline, Petro Gazz, PLDT and BaliPure.

Play will be a single round eliminations with the top four in Group A and all four teams in Group B advancing to the knockout quarterfinals where the Nos. 1 and 2 teams will have a twice-to-beat advantage.