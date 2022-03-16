Photo from PVL Media Bureau

Cignal HD Spikers spoiled the impressive performances of Mylene Paat and Dindin Santiago-Manabat of defending champion Chery Tiggo Crossovers with a four-set win to start their 2022 Premier Volleyball League campaign.

The HD Spikers hacked out a 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18 victory over the title defenders at the Paco Arena in Manila, Wednesday.

Cignal had a strong start in the fourth frame with Ces Molina and comebacking Angeli Araneta taking charge with the team’s offense, 4-10.

Manabat almost single-handedly carried in Chery Tiggo in the ensuing plays to tie the score at 13 after a through-the-block hit and a block point.

Reigning Best Middle Blocker Rir Meneses made sure to make her presence felt at the net after a back-to-back block to Paat for 19-15 lead for Cignal.

Error piled up for the Crossovers down the stretch of the set to give the Cignal a 24-17 advantage. An error of the defending champions capped the match.

Molina led Cignal with 16 points while Daquis and Araneta added 14 and 12, respectively. Meanwhile, Manabat finished with 14 points, nine of which from the fourth, while Paat had 10 markers.

In the third set, Chery Tiggo appeared to be getting the momentum when Ortiz scored off a block, 19-17, but the HD Spikers were quick to regroup and stole the lead through a crosscourt hit of Araneta and lucky shot from Daquis.

Cignal capitalized on the barrage of errors from Chery Tiggo in the opening set to take an early 1-0 set lead. The Crossovers gave away 14 free points in the first set alone.

Daquis credited their coach for the testament win to start the season. Cignal finished the last conference with a dismal 1-8 win-loss card.

“Grabe, iba si Coach Shaq. Saludo kami talaga sa kanya, kasi grabe ang pasensya niya sa amin. And hindi talaga siya sumusuko sa amin. Araw-araw niya kami talagang, kumbaga, gusto niya mas mahirapan kami sa training, para sa game madali na,” Daquis said of their head coach Shaq delos Santos.