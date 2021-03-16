Volleyball: PVL plans for rookie draft in 2022



MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will end the practice of direct hiring next year, as it plans to instead set up a drafting system.

This, according to PVL president Ricky Palou who said Tuesday that changes will be made as to how rosters can be constructed starting 2022.

"This will be the last year, 2021 will be the last year wherein teams will be able to recruit on their own, whoever they want to recruit, and whatever," Palou said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Starting next year, 2022, we will adopt a drafting system, so that the weaker teams will have a chance to improve their line-ups and be more competitive," he said. "Those are one of the things that we're looking at also."

Before turning professional in November 2020, the PVL did not hold rookie drafts, instead allowing their member teams to recruit and sign players on their own volition.

The Philippine Superliga, which remains a semi-professional outfit, held rookie drafts from 2014 to 2016. Dindin Santiago-Manabat was the PSL's very first top overall pick, selected by Petron Blaze.

The PVL is also allowing trades between teams, said Palou.

"If they want to go into trading their players, it's between the teams," he said.

Another change that the PVL plans to implement is a salary cap.

"We still haven't decided what this salary cap will be, and I am going to sit down with the teams and ask them. We will discuss this to see what's a reasonable salary cap for the PVL to follow," said Palou.

The PVL will hold its first season as a professional league in May, with the Open Conference to take place in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Twelve teams will compete in the conference, namely: Bali Pure, Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho, Cignal, Creamline, F2 Logistics, Perlas, Petro Gazz, Philippine Army, PLDT, Unlimited Athletes Club, and Sta. Lucia.

RELATED VIDEO: