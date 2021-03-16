NBA: LeBron, Lakers top jersey and merchandise sales in PH

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after a play against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. File photo. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- LeBron James and the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers remain kings in the Philippines in terms of merchandise sales.

The NBA announced Tuesday that James and the Lakers secured the top spot on the jersey and team merchandise lists in the country, based on sales from NBAStore.com.ph, the official online NBA Store in the Philippines.

Rounding out the top five jerseys are Brookly's Kyrie Irving and James Harden, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Golden State's Stephen Curry.

On the team merchandise list, the Lakers are followed by the Nets, the Houston Rockets, the Warriors, and the Bucks.

Globally, James also holds the top spot in terms of jersey sales, followed by Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. Curry and Antetokounmpo round out the top five.

The Lakers also remain the most popular team in terms of worldwide sales, followed by the Nets, the Warriors, the Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the first half of the NBA season, New Orleans forward Zion Williamson cracked the Top 10 in jersey sales, while Atlanta point guard Trae Young also made his debut on the list at No. 14.

