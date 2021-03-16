Nayre, Fadol bow out of Olympic table tennis qualifier

Jann Nayre in action for the Philippines in the 2021 World Singles Qualification Tournament. Photo courtesy of the ITTF

Filipino table tennis players Jann Nayre and Rose Jean Fadol failed to qualify to the Tokyo Olympics after bowing out of the 2021 World Singles Qualification Tournament at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

Nayre bowed to Italy's Niagol Stoyanov in five sets, 5-11, 4-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-13, in the quarterfinals of the men's division.

Fadol also missed out on a chance at the Olympics after succumbing to Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotstka in straight sets, 11-4, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2.

Both players were hoping to follow the footsteps of the late, great Ian Lariba in qualifying for the Olympic Games. Lariba competed for the Philippines in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She died in September 2018 after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Nayre and Fadol still have a chance to qualify to the Olympics through the Asian Singles Qualification Tournament, also set in Doha on March 18 to 20.

A total of nine spots -- four men, five women -- are at stake in the world qualifiers in Doha.

