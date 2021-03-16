MPBL: Disqualified Basilan says club was ‘sacrificed’ to get tournament going

Basilan Steel Jumbo Plastic hit the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League’s decision to disqualify the team and allow Davao Occidental-Cocolife Tigers to advance to the Lakan Cup national finals against San Juan Knights-Go for Gold.

“Basilan Steel is greatly disappointed with the decision of the MPBL Management committee in defaulting our Division Finals game against Davao Occidental,” the team said in a statement posted on its official Facebook account Tuesday.

"We feel that the our team is sacrificed just for the sake of finishing the season."

Basilan was supposed to take on Davao Occidental in a rubber match following a 1-1 tie in their best-of-3 South Division final.

But the team was placed in a 7-day quarantine after two of their players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

MPBL dommissioner Kenneth Duremdes said that the league decided that if at least there's one positive test in the re-swab would mean an automatic disqualification for Basilan.

"Update is four ang positive," said Duremdes on Tuesday.

But the team blamed the MPBL for rushing its resumption, claiming that his forced their players to expose themselves to the dangers of the virus.

"With very limited time given by the MPBL, our players exposed themselves to danger to prepare for the games," the statement read.

Basilan sought for a re-swab for their players for confirmatory results, but their appeal “fell on deaf ears”.

"We are asking for reconsideration from the MPBL and directly to (MPBL founder) Senator Manny Pacquiao not just for us but for the integrity of the league," the club said.

Tigers are set to play San Juan starting March 17 at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

Games will be almost every day until the series ends, with just a one-day breather after Game 2.

