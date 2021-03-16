MPBL: Davao through to finals by default as COVID cases rock Basilan team



MANILA, Philippines -- Davao Occidental-Cocolife has progressed to the Chooks-to-Go MPBL national finals.

This, after MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes confirmed Tuesday that four members of the Basilan-Jumbo Plastic delegation tested positive for COVID-19 in their re-swab.

"Update is four ang positive," said Duremdes.

As Basilan cannot play in the South Division finals, Davao Occidental has won by default and thus punched their ticket to the national finals for the second straight season.

The two squads were knotted at 1-1 when the pandemic forced MPBL to stop play a year ago.

Basilan drew first blood against the Tigers back on March 9 last year, 74-72, at the RDR Gymnasium in Tagum City, before Davao tied the series two days after, 81-76, at the Lamitan Capitol Gym.

The Tigers play San Juan-Go for Gold in the finals, which starts on March 17 at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

Games will be almost every day until the series ends, with just a one-day breather after Game 2.

