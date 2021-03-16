MMA: Brazilian ex ONE champ wants another shot at Lakay’s Pacio

Former strawweight champion Alex Silva of Brazil is looking to book himself a rematch against reigning ONE strawweight king Joshua Pacio should Silva get past his next opponent.

Silva, currently ranked No. 5 in the strawweight list, is set to do battle versus rising Japanese star Hiroba Minowa in ONE: Fists of Fury III, a previously recorded event from Singapore Indoor Stadium in scheduled for broadcast this Friday.

Silva suffered a setback against Pacio in January 2020, losing by closely contested split decision.

Although he believes he won that fight, Silva says he has moved on and is focused now on earning his place back at the top.

“I believe I’m one of the top guys in the division. My last fight was against Joshua [Pacio], who is the champion. Again, I say I think I won that fight. It was a very close split decision,” said Silva.

“‘Don’t leave the decision in the judges’ hands.’ That’s the biggest lesson I learned from that fight. Because from my point of view, I’m sure I won that fight. However, I respect the decision. Next time, I just have to finish.”

If Silva can get past Minowa, he could certainly make a case. The 38-year-old veteran and Copa de Mundo BJJ World Champion is known as one of the most dangerous fighters at strawweight.

“I think I deserve one more (shot at the world title),” said Silva.

Against Minowa, however, Silva may have his hands full.

Minowa was last seen in October, snatching a split decision win of his own against Pacio’s Team Lakay teammate, Lito Adiwang.

“I was quite surprised, because Lito is a strong guy in the division. But he (Minowa) controlled the fight and deserved to get the win. I’m excited for the chance to test my skills against him. I believe I’m the best grappler in the division, and have everything I need to finish him. I’m going to finish him in the second round,” said Silva.

