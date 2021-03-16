Boxing: Nietes to make ring return on April 3 after more than 2 years off

Filipino boxer Donnie Nietes. File photo.

Former four-division world champion Donnie Nietes is returning to the boxing ring, as he is set to face Pablo Carrillo of Colombia for the vacant WBO International super-flyweight title.

Dubbed the Legacy card, the fight will be Nietes’ highly anticipated comeback since his last match in December 2018 when he beat Kazuto Ioka of Japan in Macau.

The former world champion will take on Carillo at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai on April 3.

This is also marks the first time that Nietes will see action under the MTK Global banner since signing with the outfit, upon the closure of ALA Promotions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nietes, (42-1-5, 23 KOs), has won world titles at the super-flyweight, flyweight, light-flyweight and minimumweight divisions during his incredible career while Carrillo (25-7-1, 16 KOs) stands No. 8 in the WBA rankings.

Carrillo is not a neophyte in the boxing ring, having previously shared the ring with a number of world champions, including Ioka, Luis Concepcion and Francisco Rodriguez Jr.

Last January, MTK Global announced the ring comebacks of Nietes and Albert Pagara but the promotion had yet to identify opponents for both fighters.

RELATED VIDEO: