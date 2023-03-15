UAAP tennis: Ateneo slips past UE, improves to 2-0

Ateneo rookie Jed Olivarez in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University edged out erstwhile co-leader University of the East with a 3-2 decision to extend its unbeaten run to two ties in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Tennis Tournament, Wednesday at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center in Malate, Manila.

Ateneo rookie Jed Olivarez proved his mettle against Norman Gaspar, 6-0, 6-4, in the second singles match to tow the Blue Eagles in a share of the lead with idle University of Santo Tomas.

The Red Warriors slipped to solo third at 2-1.

Olivarez had to pull through as his senior Gab Tiamson had to retire in his third singles match in the third set, trailing 2-5, due to cramps.

Ateneo's Nio Tria earlier put a dent in Jarell Edangga's record with a 6-2, 7-5 win in the first singles match.

Defending champion National University and De La Salle University bagged their respective first wins in similar 3-2 results over the University of the Philippines and Adamson University, respectively.

Rucel Cero and Ibarra Ortega outmuscled Rafael Liangco and Walther Luzon, 6-3, 6-1, in the first doubles match to give the Bulldogs the breakthrough at the expense of the Fighting Maroons.

On the other hand, rookie EJ Geluz made it count this time for the Green Archers over the Soaring Falcons with a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Emmanuel Pedrosa in the third singles match.

NU moves to 1-1, while DLSU and UP stay at 1-2. Adamson remained the only winless team after three playdates at 0-3.