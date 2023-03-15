Photo from UAAP Media Bureau



MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws avenged on Wednesday their painful loss from last season against the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors.

FEU needed an extended match to finally get one against the Lady Warriors, who put them at the bottom of the standings in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament last year.

That was enough motivation for Chenie Tagaod and Jov Fernandez when they faced UE at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

“Ayaw po talaga namin matalo and sobrang masakit samin yung last season na natalo kami. Now ipinakita po namin kaya namin,” Fernandez said.

She walked the talk as she scored 22 big points in the five-set win over the winless Lady Warriors.

Tagaod, on the other hand, reminded her teammates heading to the deciding frame that she does not want to experience another heartbreaking loss at the hands of UE.

“Yung kanina po dapat tinapos na talaga namin sa fourth set. Yun po yung goal namin tas parang biglang bumaba din. Sinabi ko po talaga na ayoko na maulit yung nangyari samin last season. Kaya naman namin pero kailangan pa namin i-push talaga,” Tagaod added.

She indeed provided significant numbers in the win, leading the squad with 23 points on 18 attacks, three blocks, and two aces.

It was also a good bounce back win for the Lady Tams, who suffered a straight set loss against the De La Salle Lady Spikers last outing.

“After po nung last game namin against La Salle, sobrang na-down. Bumalik po talaga kami sa ensayo. At kinausap po kami ni Coach Tina na hindi rin ako maradaman same with Chenie. Ngayon po nagtrabaho lang po ulit kami,” Fernandez explained.

FEU is now sitting at fifth place in the women’s division with a 3-3 win-loss card. They will try to cap their first round stint with a victory when they face the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs.

