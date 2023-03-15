Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws have extended their winning run to four after tripping the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament.

On Wednesday, the Tamaraws logged in a tight 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 victory over UE at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Mark Calado once again rallied FEU with 23 points, built on 19 attacks, three blocks, and an ace, to notch their fifth win of the season in six outings.

Meanwhile, the Red Warriors suffered its third straight defeat and slid to a 2-4 card.

“Maganda nag-deliver pa rin 'yung boys kahit na tight 'yung schedule nila. Alam naman natin na midterms ngayon e, midterms week. Galing pa rin ng boys kasi nag-perform sila,” head coach Rey Diaz said.

After taking the third set, UE started the fourth frame with a 5-2 lead but the Tamaraws slowly crawled back in the game with Calado leading the offense for them.

Calado made it an 11-8 advantage for FEU with a powerful spike off an over ball. They never let go of their lead since as Carl Cabatac finished a combination play for a 22-16 gap.

JM Andaya led the Warriors with 20 points, highlighted by five kill blocks, while Lloyd Josafat added 15 markers.

UE established an early 17-10 lead in the third set as they appeared to extend the match to another set.

But the Tamaraws did not let it happen easily as Martin Bugaoan teamed up with Calado to trim their deficit.

A back-to-back hit of Calado put FEU closer to the Red Warriors 17-20. While UE held on to the lead, an error of Josafat in the latter part of the set managed the Tamaraws to move within one, 22-23.

A down-the-line spike of Josafat gave thema breather until Kenneth Culabat ended the set with a crosscourt attack, 25-23.