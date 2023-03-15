Tennis: Alex Eala gets wild card pass for Miami Open

Filipino tennis player Alex Eala at the US Open Juniors. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook.

Filipina tennis superstar Alex Eala will suit up for the Miami Open 2023 after being included in the list of wild card entries.

Eala was among the 22 athletes who got a pass for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. She is one of the seven players under the WTA Main Draw Wild Cards.

The Miami Open is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium from March 19 to April 2 with the qualifying matches beginning on Sunday.

Eala will have the chance to set up matches against the leading tennis players in the world who have confirmed their participation in the tilt such as World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 2023 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff.

The tennis prodigy was coming from a semifinal loss in the W60 Trnava doubles event in Slovakia last week.

The 17-year-old Eala, a junior doubles winner of the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Roland Garros, has yet to clinch a professional doubles crown.

She and Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva, her French Open partner, were defeated on clay by Mikulskyte and Romanian Oana Georgeta Simion in the 2021 final of the W25 Platja D’Aro tournament in Spain.

Meanwhile, in the W60 Trnava singles competition, Eala posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Spanish sixth seed Leyre Romero Gormaz in the opening round before losing to British Sonay Kartal in the second round, 2-6, 2-6.

Eala, the WTA World No. 220, is a two-time ITF women’s singles champion, after ruling the 2021 W15 Manacor in Spain and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand.

She made history at the 2022 US Open in New York by becoming the first Filipino to win a junior singles grand slam title.



