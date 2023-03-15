Navy's Christian Marcelino attempts to score against a triple-block from NU in their Spikers' Turf Open Conference match. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Christian Marcelino scored 29 points to steer PGJC-Navy past the National University-Archipelago Builders in the 2023 Spikers Turf Open Conference on Wednesday at the Paco Arena.

Marcelino unleashed 28 attacks and scored an ace to author the Sealions' 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-11 win over NU.

Marvin Villanueva added 14 points on 10 attacks and four blocks as the Navy improved to a 4-5 card.

“Ang sinabi ko sa kanila, kung manalo sila kanina sa five sets, yun ang first time na mananalo sila sa mga fifth set namin na laban,” said Navy head coach Cecile Cruzada.

“So buti na lang tinawid nila ‘to, nanalo sila kahit mababa na yung ranking namin ang inaano namin is makadikit lang kami sa top four. Basta ipanalo lang namin.”

Mac Bandola topscored for the Volley Builders, who dropped to 1-8, with 21 points on 18 attacks to go along with 17 excellent receptions.