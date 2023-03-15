PVL: Remy Palma overwhelmed by fans support in Iloilo

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

Remy Palma and the rest of the Petro Gazz Angels could not help but be grateful to the Ilonggos.

On Tuesday, the PVL flew to Iloilo for two volleyball games, which gave Ilonggos the opportunity to witness some of the biggest names in the sport play live – including Petro Gazz.

The Angels did not disappoint as they swept the Chery Tiggo, 25-21, 28-26, 25-21, to formalize their entry into the semifinals of the All-Filipino Conference, and booting out the Crossovers in the process.

Palma, who had a stellar game with 12 points, gave credit to the 6,286 fans who trooped to the University of San Agustin Gymnasium to support the teams.

“Actually until now sobrang overwhelmed pa din ako. Kasi parang ang laki ng crowd, lahat ng tao talaga nag-effort para makapunta dito,” Palma said after the match.

“So ako naman, personally 'yung mindset ko talaga is to give back. To give back for the people here na 'yung expectations talaga nila na to play our best, to do our best every game.”

Palma added that the crowd helped them play an inspired game, defying cramps and heat during the match.

“Unang-una, pumunta sila dito para makapanood talaga ng magandang laro. So kami parang, kahit mainit, kahit ano, humanap ka ng way para ma-enjoy pa rin 'yung laro. Kahit pa ayun nga, may mga nagka-cramps na or what, pero part talaga ng game 'yun e,” she continued.

Even Angels’ head coach Oliver Almadro had nothing but praise for the Ilonggo crowd and was happy to be part of the PVL's move to bring the games to the provinces.

“We're happy to be an instrument to showcase their talent. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, give their heart, give their soul, give their strength here, because 'yan ang instrument. Maraming fans, maraming ngayon lang sila makikita in person, so malaking bagay na nakapunta kami dito,” Almadro said.

Petro Gazz capped the elimination round with a 6-2 card, joining the Creamline Cool Smashers, F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, and PLDT High Speed Hitters.

