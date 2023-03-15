PBA: Red-hot Pogoy helps TNT boot out NorthPort

MANILA -- RR Pogoy connected six treys for Talk 'N Text as they eliminated NorthPort from playoffs contention, 134-110, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

Pogoy, who narrowly missed the finals of the PBA All-Star 3-Point shootout, finished with 22 points for the Tropang GIGA who played for the first time since participating in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week.

TNT improved to 9-1, while NorthPort bowed out with a 3-8 record.

Details to follow.

