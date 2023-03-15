Pemie Bagalay in action for VNS against Army. PVL Media.

VNS battled from one set down to beat Army, 25-14, 20-25, 18-25, 25-11, 15-13, and keep their semis hopes alive in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena on Wednesday.

This, despite the lack of sleep and training due to fire that hit a portion of its camp.

Leading the way for the Griffins was Pemie Bagalay who scored a game-high 20 points on 16 attacks, two aces and two blocks, while adding 15 excellent receptions and 10 digs.

Rocky Motol added 13 points while Jeremy Pedrosa and Jake Buslig chipped in 13 and 10 markers, respectively.

VNS now sports a 6-3 record just behind the fourth-running Iloilo D’Navigators (6-2).

“Actually hindi kami masyadong nakapag-training kasi nasunugan kami. Nasunog yung likod na factory namin so dumampi na yung apoy sa may homecourt namin so yung mga players ko walang mga tulog ‘yan,” said VNS head coach Ralph Ocampo, referring to the VNS headquarters in Novaliches, QC.

“Nakaka-trauma yung experience pero yung mga players ko, I salute them kasi naglaro pa rin sila nang maayos despite the tragedy.”