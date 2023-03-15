MPL Season 11: RSG's Nathzz is MPL PH Player of the Week

MANILA - Fully flexing his vast hero pool, 16-year-old Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo showed why he was the Season 9 Finals MVP -- even as two seasons have passed.

Parading five different heroes as RSG Philippines went perfect for Week 4 of MPL Philippines Season 11, he was handpicked by media covering the MPL Philippines scene as the Razer Gold-MPL PH Press Corps Player of the Week from March 3 to 9, 2023.

Nathzz flaunted five different heroes as RSG Slate Philippines faced Nexplay EVOS and ECHO, where he was instrumental when RSG handed the world champions their first loss in six matches.

Nathzz averaged 4.6 kills and 7 assists across five games played against both Nexplay and ECHO.

Nathzz drew motivation from fellow EXP Laner Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya, who was instrumental in ECHO's world championship run last January.

"Challenger po ako ngayon kasi siya 'yung gusto kong lagpasan pa, si Sanford," he said. "Challenger ako ngayon tapos siya 'yung tinitingala ko. 'Yun 'yung laging iniisip ko."

For the award, Nathzz will receive a Razer Blackshark V2 courtesy of Razer Gold.

Print and online media covering MPL Philippines, along with the league's broadcasters and operations team vote the Player of the Week.