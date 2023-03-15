MMA: Folayang says he's currently a 'ronin'

Former Team Lakay fighter Eduard Folayang. Handout photo



Two-time ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang shed light on his next moves, as he addressed speculations about him going to Evolve MMA.

The Filipino MMA trailblazer announced his departure from Team Lakay last Friday, ending a 16-year relationship with the squad that he helped build from the ground up.

Soon after, fans speculated as to where “Landslide” would go next – and they were quick to point out Shinya Aoki’s previous visit as a sign to where Folayang might be headed.

The Japanese MMA legend has been training out of Evolve MMA in Singapore, and given his strong bond with Folayang, fans can’t help but think that the Filipino is on his way there, too.

However, Folayang shut down those speculations.

“Right now, I'm a ronin. I'm thankful that I get a lot of invitations from friends in the industry. It's flattering, to be honest. Everyone wants to help out and understands the goal that I want to achieve,” Folayang said.

“But at the moment, I'm training with different groups. That's the exciting part, because it gives me the chance to get well acquainted with other styles. “

In feudal Japan, a ronin is described as a samurai who has no lord or master.

That doesn’t mean that he’s closing doors on a potential move to Evolve.

“I am open to all possibilities. They have a world-class training facility and a great team led by a solid cast of remarkable coaches. If there's an opportunity, I'll be happy to train over there,” he said.

Nonetheless, Folayang enjoys this new chapter of his life as he moves out of his comfort zone in search of new glories.

“What I'm doing right now is eye-opening,” he said. “I feel like a student hungry for more knowledge.”

